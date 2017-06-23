Mulcair questions mission after sniper's record kill
NDP Leader Tom Mulcair asks a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 2:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 23, 2017 3:56PM EDT
OTTAWA - NDP leader Tom Mulcair is forgoing the celebration and raising red flags after reports a Canadian sniper in Iraq broke the world record for the longest confirmed kill.
National Defence says the sniper is a member of the ultra-secret Joint Task Force 2 unit deployed as part of Canada's mission against ISIS, and that his target was more 3.5 kilometres away.
That is more than a kilometre farther than the previous record, which was held by a British sniper who shot a Taliban fighter in Afghanistan in 2009.
But while news of the shot is spreading around the world like wildfire, Mulcair has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raising concerns about what the shot means for Canada's mission in Iraq.
In particular, Mulcair says the incident raises fresh questions about the Liberals' promise that Canadian soldiers would not be involved in combat with ISIS.
The government has long maintained that Canadians soldiers in Iraq are not in combat, even though their so-called "advise and assist" mission allows them to shoot and kill ISIS fighters.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Mulcair questions mission after sniper's record kill
- Senate stands down on budget change dispute
- Navy commander defends spending billions to upgrade Canada's submarine fleet
- Norsat International shareholders vote approve Hytera Communications deal
- Asylum claimants cautious about new approach to their applications