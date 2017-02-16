Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says the government opposes a Conservative anti-discrimination motion, calling it a watered-down version of Liberal MP Iqra Khalid's anti-Islamophobia motion.

Khalid's Motion 103 had its first hour of debate Wednesday night, but has drawn significant criticism from those who fear it would limit their ability to speak freely against Islam.

Conservative MP David Anderson tabled a counter motion that is similar, but refers to condemning hatred against Muslims rather than using the word Islamophobia.

Joly called Anderson's motion "weakened and watered down."

"We will oppose it," she said Thursday morning in the foyer of the House of Commons.

"The Conservatives have brought this motion forward in a cynical attempt to serve their political purposes and avoid addressing the real issue concerning Islamophobia."

Khalid stood behind Joly at the minister's press conference, next to more than a dozen other Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers.

In the House, Anderson said he didn't think there was anything to disagree on with his motion.

"It's an opportunity today to talk about the challenges we face and to propose solutions to these very real issues," he said.

"We are not immune to extremism in Canada. Every person here in the House was appalled by the recent and senseless violent acts at a Quebec City mosque."

Anderson said one of the problems with Khalid's motion is that it doesn't define Islamophobia.

But when Liberal MP Anthony Housefather asked Anderson whether he would consider amending his motion to add the word along with a brief definition, Anderson refused. Housefather suggested defining it as "an irrational hatred or fear of Muslims."

"Would the member consider working with me this morning to find an amendment that make everyone in this House be willing to support this motion so we can have a unanimous motion?" Housefather asked.

"I hope the honourable member isn't being mischievous because my understanding is the Liberals have already come out and said that they're going to oppose the motion," Anderson responded.

"That actually is an issue that they're going to have to deal with over there. We're of one mind on this side."

MPs will spend much of Thursday debating the Conservative motion, but won't vote on it untli next week. Khalid's motion will have a second hour of debate later this spring.