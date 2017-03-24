

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a "process is now properly underway" to look into a Liberal MP's allegedly sexist comment to a Conservative MP.

The Conservatives have been pressuring Trudeau to take action against Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio, who is accused of making a stripper-related joke about Conservative MP Dianne Watts while they were both at a closed-door committee meeting earlier this month.

According to the National Post, which first reported the story, when Di Iorio heard the colourful ringtone as Watts received a call on her cell phone, he said: "Where's your pole to slide down on?"

This happened March 8, International Women's Day.

Trudeau was asked about the remark during a news conference Friday in Boisbriand, Que.

"One of the things that we brought in a number of years ago around issues such as this, as a part of my commitment to gender equality, to a harassment-free workplace, is ... an actual process that will be there to deal with issues of this sort," Trudeau said.

"That process is now properly under way."

In a statement emailed by her office, Watts said the next step is up to Trudeau.

"A suggestive and very inappropriate comment directed at me was made by a Liberal MP during a public safety committee meeting in March which left me, staff, and other members of Parliament feeling very uncomfortable," Watts said.

"There should be no place or time where such comments are acceptable. I now leave it in the hands of the prime minister to take whatever actions he feels appropriate."

Opposition House leader Candice Bergen said most everybody would think Di Iorio meant a stripper pole -- not a firehouse pole as someone suggested.

"I don't think her phone tone was a fire siren," Bergen told reporters Friday.

Liberal MPs are hunkering down for a weekend caucus meeting, where they will get ideas -- or perhaps marching orders -- on how they can sell the new budget to Canadians.

Trudeau was to open the meeting Friday afternoon before heading down the road to lend high-profile support to Mona Fortier, Liberal candidate in the coming byelection in Ottawa-Vanier.

The budget, which was big on plans and small on spending, will be a main topic of discussion behind closed doors at the two-day caucus meeting.

MPs will talk about ways to help voters understand commitments to invest in skills training, social housing and child care, as well as plans to charge sales tax on ride-sharing services like Uber.

A move to change the rules of Parliament is also expected to come up, as the Liberals face an ongoing and heated battle with their political rivals over the issue.

The Liberals argue their suggestions for change -- including setting one day aside for Trudeau to answer questions -- are meant to modernize the House of Commons.

The Conservatives and New Democrats are describing it as a power grab, and urging the Liberals to not make any changes without their agreement.

Trudeau defended the proposals Friday.

"Over the course of the decades, and indeed centuries, Parliament has gone through many different evolutions and I think we can all agree there is always time to reflect on what we can improve, how we can make our process of serving Canadians ever better," he said.