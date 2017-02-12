MP Peter Julian launches NDP leadership bid
Peter Julian became the first official candidate in the race to replace NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in October.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 12, 2017 11:05AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 5:34PM EST
OTTAWA -- British Columbia MP Peter Julian has launched his bid to become the next leader of the federal NDP.
He made the announcement in his riding of New Westminster, B.C. today, becoming the first official candidate in the race to replace Tom Mulcair in October.
Julian says "regular folks" need to be the government' priority, not the rich and well-connected.
Quebec MP Guy Caron announced this morning that he is stepping aside as the party's finance critic to consider a leadership bid.
Other possible contenders include Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
A leadership debate is scheduled on March 12 in Ottawa.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- MP Peter Julian launches NDP leadership bid
- Protesters rally across Canada over Liberals' broken electoral reform promise
- Conservatives pause hostilities with Liberals on eve of Trump, Trudeau meeting
- Lawyers call for changes to Safe Third Country Agreement amid refugee influx
- Trudeau defends 'turning back' on electoral reform promise