OTTAWA – Finance Minister Bill Morneau is set to announce a small business tax cut, as the start of a rollout of changes to the proposed tax reforms.

Senior government officials say the small business tax, which currently stands at 10.5 per cent, will be lowered to nine per cent.

In the 2016 federal budget Morneau froze the rate at 10.5 per cent, stopping the legislated change to nine per cent that was set by the previous Conservative government. The move was criticized at the time, in light of the Liberal campaign promise to reduce it to nine per cent over three years.

Morneau is scheduled to make an announcement on Monday, alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Small Business and Tourism Minister Bardish Chagger, at an eatery in Stouffville, Ont.

This follows an early morning “special” caucus meeting where Morneau briefed Liberal MPs on the next steps of the tax reform proposal on Parliament Hill.

Monday’s announcement will come in the wake of loud and angry pushback - from small business owners, the opposition, and some Liberal MPs - to the government’s proposal to cut tax loopholes for businesses.

On their way in to the meeting on Monday morning, Liberal MPs said they were looking forward to getting clarity about where the policy is headed, and to learn who the revised proposal will impact.

Despite the controversy, government officials tell CTV News that the Liberals will only tweak their proposed tax reforms, not scrap them altogether. Those tweaks are expected to be announced gradually throughout the week, by Morneau at stops throughout the country.

The first announcement will be on so-called “income sprinkling,” which allows business owners to split their income among family members and lower their income tax rate.

The government will continue to allow income sprinkling, but only if business owners can prove that they are splitting their income with family members who actually work in the business.

It’s expected the passive investment provision will be changed in some way as well.

The changes, as they were first proposed in July, also targeted methods of converting income into dividends and capital gains.

The government has already drafted legislation on the income sprinkling and capital gains changes, but had yet to write its plan on passive investment.

The consultation window on the changes ended on Oct. 2, and the government has signaled the changes coming are a result of the feedback they heard and would insure that female entrepreneurs are not disproportionally impacted; and that farmers won’t face new challenges in passing on the business to their children.

With files from CTV’s Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier