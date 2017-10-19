OTTAWA – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says, despite still indirectly owning shares in his family’s business, he has followed the rules and, based on the advice of the ethics commissioner, he doesn’t think it puts him in a conflict of interest.

Morneau said he met with Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson when he entered public life, at which time he disclosed all his assets and she advised him how to arrange his affairs so he would not be in any potential conflicts of interest.

"We have an approach to dealing with conflicts of interest. I set forth my assets, I followed the advice of the ethics commissioner to the letter," said Morneau Thusday morning at a tax reform announcement in Erinsville, Ont. "And I think what that does is allow us to continue with the work that we’re going to do, free of conflicts."

When asked about the benefit to him of using the legal loophole, Morneau said he would comment further later today. He is expected to attend Question Period in the House of Commons.

"So stay tuned," said Morneau.

As CTV News reported Tuesday, Morneau continues to own shares in his family's business Morneau Shepell through a corporate structure that keeps him from having to divest or put his shares in a blind trust.

This is in contrast with 10 current members of the federal cabinet who divested their holdings, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

These are requirements that Morneau didn't have to meet, because his estimated $40 million in Morneau Shepell stock is held by a numbered Alberta company.

The opposition allege that Morneau's continued ownership of shares in the firm creates numerous conflicts of interest.

As Dawson told CTV News Tuesday, because Morneau's shares are held by the company, he is considered to hold them indirectly. The way she interprets the law only applies to directly held shares. It’s a loophole she flagged in a 2013 report, when the Conservatives were in power, but neither they, nor the current government, have done anything to close it.

In the Commons question period on Wednesday, Trudeau was on the defensive over Morneau's continued ownership of the shares in a firm that stands to benefit from decisions he makes as the finance minister. Trudeau said that Morneau, like others, acted on the advice of the ethics commissioner.

Trudeau did not say, when asked, when he found out that Morneau’s assets were not in a blind trust, and chalked up the opposition’s questioning to personal attacks.

Morneau has asked Dawson for a meeting to discuss whether further steps, like putting his assets in a blind trust, would be appropriate.