Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he will put his assets in a blind trust and divest himself of his family business shares, following controversy surrounding his assets.

Morneau made the announcement Thursday afternoon, after saying that he had previously followed the rules and the advice of the ethics commissioner.

As CTV News reported Tuesday, Morneau continued to own shares in his family's business, Morneau Shepell, through a corporate structure that has kept him from having to divest or put his shares in a blind trust.

This is in contrast with 10 current members of the federal cabinet who divested their holdings, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

These are requirements that Morneau didn't have to meetunder current rules, because his estimated $40 million in Morneau Shepell stock is held by a numbered Alberta company.

The opposition allege that Morneau's continued ownership of shares in the firm creates numerous conflicts of interest.

