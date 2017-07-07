

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Two cabinet ministers are holding a news conference today where they're expected to announce a $10.5-million settlement has been paid to Omar Khadr.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will be speaking to the media in Ottawa later this morning.

The Canadian Press has learned the federal government has paid the settlement to the former Guantanamo Bay inmate as part of a deal to settle his long-standing lawsuit over violations of his rights.

A source says the Liberal government wanted to get ahead of an attempt by an American war widow and another wounded U-S soldier to enforce a huge U.S. court award against Khadr in a Canadian court.

A lawyer acting for Tabitha Speer and Layne Morris had planned to ask Ontario Superior Court today to block the payout to Khadr while their case is argued but it's not clear whether that hearing will go ahead.

Legal experts have said the application asking to enforce the U-S award in Canada would be extremely unlikely to succeed, in part because Khadr's conviction in Guantanamo Bay runs counter to Canadian public policy.

A Utah court ordered a $134-million default judgment against Khadr largely because he admitted to killing Speer's husband and wounding Morris in a firefight in Afghanistan in 2002.

But Khadr has long claimed he confessed only to be allowed to leave Guantanamo and return to Canada.