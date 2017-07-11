Military's first female judge advocate general says arrival sends a message
Commodore Genevieve Bernatchez, Canada's first female judge advocate general. (Canadian Armed Forces)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2017 3:31PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The new head of Canada's military justice system says her appointment shows the Forces is serious about accepting and valuing women in uniform.
Commodore Genevieve Bernatchez is the Canadian Armed Forces' first female judge advocate general, or JAG.
She takes over as senior leaders have been pushing for the military to add more women in uniform and within the senior ranks.
The military justice system is also in the midst of its first full review in decades, in part due to complaints about how the system has handled sexual misconduct in the ranks.
Bernatchez says there's no denying she will bring a different perspective and approach to military justice than her male predecessors.
But she says she's reserving judgment on exactly what needs to change until the review is completed later this summer.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Commissioner resigns from MMIW inquiry
- Ex-Gitmo detainee says Canadians should be proud of Khadr settlement
- Quebec softwood lumber rep urges settling issue before NAFTA talks
- NDP leadership hopefuls to battle in province opposed to Ottawa's carbon tax
- Military's first female judge advocate general says arrival sends a message