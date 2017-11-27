

CTVNews.ca Staff





The news of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle’s royal engagement has prompted well wishes worldwide, with some high-profile Canadian political figures chiming in, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He, and his wife Sophie have crossed paths with the soon-to-be royal couple on a number of occasions.

Congratulations and best wishes to you both! ��������Félicitations et mes meilleurs vœux à vous deux! https://t.co/7oaMFrmVqu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 27, 2017

One of these times, Markle—a humanitarian campaigner--was in Ottawa for the One Young World summit in 2016.

In a post sharing a photo taken by CCTV broadcaster James Chau, Markle says she chatted with Trudeau about politics, social issues, and life.

#TBT and #regram from @james_chau with @justinpjtrudeau and @fbhutto just one month ago in #ottawa as counselors for @oneyoungworld A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 17, 2016 at 9:31am PST

Markle shared a number of photos from Parliament Hill while in Ottawa for the summit which took place between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, 2016.

Windswept in #Ottawa for @oneyoungworld with @fbhutto #OYW A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 30, 2016 at 6:45am PDT

Loved meeting so many delegates @oneyoungworld #OYW #ottawa #bethechange (photo: @afinsky) A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 29, 2016 at 3:09pm PDT

Sophie and Meghan's girls night out

It's not the first time Markle has crossed paths with the Trudeaus; she’s also believed to be friends with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. She's also been seen in social media posts hanging out with her and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau’s fashion strategist, Jessica Mulroney, daughter–in-law of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Yaaaay! Best time with @jessicamulroney cheering on our @bluejays ❤️❤️ thanks #ryangoins for letting us sit with MamaGoins #goblue #bluejays #mlb #grateful A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 14, 2015 at 4:52pm PDT

GG Julie Payette calls it 'good news'

The Queen's representative in Canada Gov. Gen Julie Payette offered her congratulations as well. It's tradition for Canada’s Governor General to attend the royal wedding. David Johnston, Canada’s former governor general attended the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"Canada woke up to a good news this morning. Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement," said Payette.

Canada woke up to a good news this morning. Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. @KensingtonRoyal — GGJuliePayette (@GGJuliePayette) November 27, 2017

Date courtside in Toronto

The couple made their first public appearance together in Toronto, at the Invictus Games. Markle lived in Toronto while filming the TV show “Suits.”

Trudeau and Prince Harry at Invictus

Trudeau and Prince Harry also sat down while at the Invictus Games, ahead of the opening ceremony. It was the third instalment of the competition and when they wrapped up, Prince Harry said the Games showed true Canadian support for the military.