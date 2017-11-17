

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has been injured on a hike while on vacation in New Mexico.

The premier's office says Pallister was hiking in the Gila Wilderness on Tuesday when he had a serious fall.

He suffered compound fractures in his left arm, along with numerous cuts and bruises.

The government says Pallister was hospitalized overnight and is to return to Manitoba today to determine if surgery is necessary.

His office says he will be resting at home with his family this weekend.

Pallister was on vacation during a one-week break between legislature sessions.

His Progressive Conservative government is to lay out its plans for the coming year in a throne speech on Tuesday.

"He ... would like to thank police and medical personnel for their quality care," a government statement reads.

The Gila Wilderness is a 2,200-square kilometre protected area in southwestern New Mexico that offers "forested hills, majestic mountains and range land," says a United States government website.

It is remote and some areas are hard to access, because the wilderness designation includes strict limits on roads and motorized vehicles.

It was designated the world's first wilderness area in June 1924.