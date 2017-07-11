OTTAWA -- More than 70 per cent of Canadians disagree with the government's decision to settle a lawsuit with Omar Khadr for a reported $10.5 million and an apology, according to the results of a new poll.

Asked which of two statements most reflected their opinion, 71 per cent of those polled by the Angus Reid Institute said the government should have fought the case and left it to the courts to decide whether Khadr was wrongfully imprisoned.

Only 29 per cent of those polled said the compensation and apology were the right decision.

The Supreme Court of Canada has already said government officials were complicit in Khadr's mistreatment at Guantanamo Bay, where he spent nearly 10 years after being captured following a firefight in Afghanistan. Khadr, 15 years old at the time of his 2002 capture, was fighting with Al Qaeda, where his father was a high-ranking member.

While the vast majority disagree with the government's settlement, 74 per cent said Khadr was a child soldier at the time of his arrest, and should have been treated as such, the poll said.

Both Liberal and Conservative governments resisted calls by human rights advocates to fight for Khadr's return to Canada. Khadr says he was tortured in Guantanamo and during a shorter detention at Bagram Air Base, including through sleep deprivation and being told he risked being gang-raped in an American prison.

The poll was conducted online from July 7 to 10, drawing on a representative randomized sample of 1,521 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.