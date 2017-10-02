OTTAWA – This morning, Julie Payette is being installed as the 29th Governor General of Canada. She will arrive on Parliament Hill enter the Senate chamber for the ceremony. Follow CTV News' live blog of the pomp and circumstance, which includes speeches by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Payette.

Scroll down or click here to follow our live blog

Payette's remarks are expected to set out her vision and mandate for her time in office. The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, the presentation of honours, and will be punctuated with musical performances by artists of close personal significance to the new Governor General.

Reading on an app? Tap here for full experience.