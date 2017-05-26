LIVE UPDATES: Conservative leadership convention
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 7:00AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 26, 2017 8:26PM EDT
The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its new leader this weekend and CTV News has complete coverage of the event.
The party’s leadership event begins Friday at the Toronto Congress Centre. All 13 candidates are expected to give their final speeches of the year-long race. The leadership search will culminate on May 27 when a winner is announced.
A CTV News special, led by Chief News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is offering full coverage of the event Friday from 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. ET, and again on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (approx.).
The specials are airing on CTV News Channel and being live streamed on CTVNews.ca.
CTV News is also providing updates from the ground on social media. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (search for username CTVNews) for behind-the-scenes pictures, interviews and videos from the convention.
For up-to-date information, follow our live blog from CTV News producers and reporters at the scene below.
