OTTAWA -- Today is the start of the fall sitting of the House of Commons. At 2:15 p.m. MPs will be in their seats for the first question period since June, when parliamentarians decamped for their ridings.

During question period, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face questioning from the opposition leaders as well as other MPs on the hottest political issues that have bubbled up over the summer months.

