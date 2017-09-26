OTTAWA – A meeting of the House Status of Women Committee ended abruptly Tuesday morning when all the Liberal members walked out in protest of the Conservatives’ nomination for chair, citing her anti-abortion and anti-trans voting record as unsupportable.

Seconds into the meeting, the Conservatives on the committee nominated MP Rachael Harder to be chair, and immediately the Liberal MPs on the committee got up and walked out of the room, shutting the meeting down before her nomination could be voted on.

The Liberals and New Democrats allege that, based on her House voting record and a previous endorsement from the Campaign Life Coalition, that she is not fit to chair a committee mandated to study policies, programs, and legislation related to women’s rights.

Harder was appointed the Conservative party’s status of women critic by Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

“The opposition leader chose someone who is not pro-choice, who has voted against rights for trans people in our country, and those are not views that the Liberal members of this committee can support as chair,” said Liberal MP Pam Damoff.

NDP status of women critic MP Sheila Malcolmson first raised concerns over the prospect of Harder’s appointment on Monday.

“The chair is the spokesperson for our work and it’s impossible for a spokesperson of an all parliamentary committee where reproductive choice is at the foundation of women’s equality, for her to be able to communicate and articulate our work,” she said after Tuesday's meeting.

Malcolmson was ready to propose the nomination of another one of the Conservative committee members as chair, but because the government side had walked out, the committee no longer had a sufficient number of MPs present for the meeting to proceed.

The committee cannot continue its regular business without a chairperson. The previous chair, Marilyn Gladu was taken off the committee at the start of this sitting because she is now the Conservative health critic, and a member of the House Health Committee.

It’s parliamentary tradition that the Status of Women Committee is chaired by an opposition MP, nominated by the opposition.

Now, the committee is in limbo until its next meeting, with her fellow Conservative MPs on the committee saying they’ll stand behind their choice of Harder as chair.

Malcolmson said there are other women in the Conservative caucus who could have represented a more moderate choice.

“The Conservatives, if they want this committee to carry on, then they’ll have to nominate someone with less radical views than Rachael Harder,” said Malcolmson.

Asked to speak to being classified as anti-abortion, Harder would not respond saying the questions weren’t revalent to the meeting and her nomination as chair.

“I care so much about the issues of women across this country and making sure we’re working hard for them. I’m ready to get to work,” she said, accusing the Liberals of “thwarting” democracy by not allowing her nomination come to a vote.

Chairs of House committees receive a $12,000.00 salary top-up.