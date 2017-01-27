

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





The Liberal government is drafting legislation in a bid to neutralize a controversy around private cash-for-access events that charge big money to rub shoulders with federal leaders.

The rules will apply to cabinet ministers, as well as party leaders and potentially leadership candidates, according to information obtained by CTV News Channel's correspondent Michel Boyer.

The legislation will not ban the cash-for-access fundraisers that see donors pay as much as $1,500 to rub shoulders with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or one of his cabinet ministers away from the public spotlight.

But it’s expected to require that the fundraisers be held in publicly available spaces, advertised in advance and that a report be released "in a timely manner" to reveal details of the event after it’s held. It's not clear how much detail the reports will provide.

The move is meant to address concerns about well-heeled donors bending the ear of cabinet ministers in private homes, according to a government source.

It’s also expected that the legislation will be drafted after discussions with the other political parties.‎

But Conservative leadership contender Lisa Raitt says new rules aren’t necessary. She accused the Liberals of having an ethical “defect” in how they conduct business.

She blasted Trudeau in particular, who is already feeling the heat after accepting lodging and a helicopter ride while on vacation from the Aga Khan, whose organization receive federal funding. That is being investigated by the federal ethics commissioner.

“He broke his own rules and now he’s bringing in legislation to prevent himself from breaking his own rules again,” said Raitt, outside a Conservative caucus strategy meeting in Quebec City Friday. “It doesn’t make any sense. The rules were fine.”

Trudeau had previously defended the cash-for-access fundraisers, arguing that federal political financing rules, including disclosure requirements and strict caps on donations, prevent any appearance of conflict of interest.

While critics say the practice undermines government transparency and accountability, it doesn't necessarily violate existing political fundraising or ethics rules. The federal ethics commissioner has repeatedly said fundraising provisions in the ethics law need to be more stringent when it comes to cabinet ministers and parliamentary secretaries.

The fundraisers also appeared to contradict Trudeau's own guidelines for ethical government conduct, which stipulate that "there should be no preferential access or appearance of preferential access" in exchange for political donations.

Raitt said the issue isn’t that the rules aren’t strong enough.

“It’s about the fact he broke the rules. He broke the rules. So he’s going to try to create new rules so we that we stop asking about the rules he’s broken.”

Raitt says fundraisers in private homes are not a problem when you report them properly and abide by rules set out. She said Trudeau might need a “brush up” on what conflict of interest means.

“I don’t think he understands the rules.”

With files from The Canadian Press