Liberals tap former RBC exec to be chairwoman of infrastructure bank
The federal government is appointing former RBC executive Janice Fukakusa to be chair of its new Canada infrastructure bank. (RBC.com)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 11:11AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal government is hiring the former chief financial officer at one of Canada's largest banks to help oversee its new infrastructure-financing agency.
Janice Fukakusa is being named the new chairwoman of the Canada infrastructure bank.
Fukakusa retired in January from Royal Bank (TSX:RY) after a 31-year career at the bank.
She will now have a role in selecting the remaining members of the board of directors that will oversee the agency's operations, as well as the chief executive.
The Liberals plan to have the new agency up and running by the end of the year.
Ottawa is planning to infuse the new institution with $35-billion hoping to pry three or four times that amount from the private sector for large-scale projects.
But the projects have to generate revenue, meaning they would result in new toll roads or bridges where user fees finance the construction costs.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- 'It lit a fire under me,' federal justice minister says of ruling on delays
- Liberals tap former RBC exec to be chairwoman of infrastructure bank
- Khadr lawyer upset by settlement reports
- Canada needs to explain balance between UN treaties, legal cannabis: experts
- 'Danger is serious': bail terms upheld for Egyptian accused of terror ties