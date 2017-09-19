

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal Liberals are signalling they are ready to make a right to housing a tenet of the government's upcoming national housing strategy.

The declaration appears aspirational in nature at this point, as sources with knowledge of the government's thinking said there won't be any legislated specifics tied to the promise -- unlike the detailed benchmarks to measure progress on other parts of the plan.

Government officials have told housing and homeless advocates to expect a declaration in the plan set to be released this fall.

There are also suggestions that the idea will be enshrined in legislation to make a bold statement that would be difficult for a future government to ignore or reverse.

A spokesman for Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the government couldn't yet speak definitively to the details of the strategy.

The UN special rapporteur on adequate housing said declaring a right to housing in Canada would be a huge step forward for the country as it looks to curb homelessness and poverty.

"This country has been very slow to embrace all social and economic rights, including the right to housing," said Leilani Farha, who is also executive director of Canada Without Poverty.

"They're being pretty bold and creative in their thinking. I don't know how that thinking translates into strategy."

Stating support for a right to housing will carry with it the possibility of new tribunals, for example, to handle complaints if someone feels their right has been violated.

The Liberals are mulling over those details, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the strategy has yet to be made public.

"If you have the right to housing, if it's recognized, if it's the basic underlying pin of a strategy, then it means something, because people have actual recourse in court," said NDP critic Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet.

Officials are putting the final touches on the housing strategy scheduled to be released this fall. There are indications the Liberals are willing to make the strategy flexible to the needs of provinces and cities -- a key issue for opposition critics.

"We have seen legislation come down from this government that the provinces are not embracing," said Conservative critic Karen Vecchio.

"We have to make sure, is this something that are we pushing on the provinces or are we going to work with the provinces?"

Sources say the Liberals are looking to create specific strategies each for First Nations, Metis, and Inuit, instead of a singular Aboriginal housing strategy.

At an affordable housing symposium in Ottawa, federal officials told local activists to prepare for a coming wave of federal money for affordable housing to ensure the money is spent wisely.

Federal coffers will dole out $11.2 billion over the next decade on the housing strategy, which is being billed as a plan to ensure everyone in the country can find housing that is affordable and meets their needs.

The government will flow $5 billion of that money to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., to stimulate private sector investments and, it's hoped, create an extra $10.9 billion in funding over 11 years.

Attendees at the housing symposium were told to expect federal dollars for homeless prevention in next year's budget. Research suggests it costs less to provide housing than to fund emergency services for the homelessness.

Statistics Canada will reveal the depth of Canada's housing needs next month when officials release data from the revived, mandatory, long-form census.

The most recent housing data suggest 1.6 million households are in "core housing need," meaning they spend more than one-third of their before-tax income on housing that may be substandard or doesn't meet their needs.

Census data released earlier this month showed that 4.8 million Canadians live below the poverty line, including 1.2 million children. The figures also showed the poverty rate for seniors increased by two-and-a-half percentage points between 2005 and 2015.