

Jim Bronskill, The Associated Press





OTTAWA -- More than three dozen groups and individuals are telling the Liberal government its national security bill falls short of reforms needed to protect privacy and civil liberties.

The groups, including Amnesty International Canada, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Muslim Lawyers Association, outline their concerns in a letter, made public today, to the ministers of public safety, justice and immigration.

The government's sweeping security legislation, tabled in June, fleshes out Liberal campaign promises to repeal some elements of C-51, a contentious omnibus bill brought in by the Harper government after a gunman stormed Parliament Hill in October 2014.

The Liberal bill would limit -- but not eliminate -- powers that allow Canada's spy agency to actively disrupt terror plots.

It also blazes new paths for Canada's security services in data-crunching and cyber warfare, and bolsters accountability and review in the often murky world of intelligence.

The groups calling for change in the letter say that while the bill makes some meaningful and necessary improvements to the national security regime, it fails to reverse the overall thrust of the Tory measures in C-51 and introduces serious new problems.

Among the concerns:

The newly renamed Security of Canada Information Disclosure Act still permits far too much information to flow between too many departments;

The no-fly list still lacks adequate due process and funding to address complaints;

The bill fails to reverse the low threshold the Conservative bill set for terrorism peace bonds that can limit a suspect's freedoms;

Preventative detention powers introduced in 2001 are still in place and remain deeply problematic;

The risk for abuse of CSIS disruption powers is reduced, but the government has yet to demonstrate either their necessity or constitutionality;

Newly created oversight agencies lack the guarantees necessary to ensure their effectiveness;

The general risk that security activities will contribute to torture remains, and

The bill legitimizes troubling conduct including mass surveillance and extensive data-mining.

The legislation is "a substantial undertaking that aspires toward balanced policy-making," the groups say.

"Unfortunately, it is not the fundamental change needed to undo C-51's legacy, nor to fully realize and respect that human rights must sit at the core of our national security framework."