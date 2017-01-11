Canadians who want to attend events on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau so-called “church basements” tour this week are being asked to submit their names, phone numbers and email addresses to the Liberal Party of Canada.

Three Ontario MPs that are hosting events in their ridings with Trudeau this week are directing potential guests to event listings on the Liberal website that allows them to RSVP by filling in a form with their contact details.

The form potentially allows the party to harvest this information and store it in their voter contact database for their future use.

Obtaining voter data is a key tool in modern politics and has become crucial to party fundraising campaigns.

The Conservatives track contacts with past and future supporters through the Constituent Information Management System, “CIMS.” The governing party uses a database called Liberalist to coordinate voter outreach and fundraising.

Email addresses that are harvested from an online petition or even a birthday greeting for the leader can be later used to solicit donations to the party.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced this month that Trudeau would launch a tour through smaller communities in an effort to reach out to ordinary Canadians.

“This tour is an opportunity for the Prime Minister to remain connected with Canadians and engage with them across the country, at home in their communities,” according to the Liberal website advertising a townhall meeting in Kingston on Thursday.

The party website has similar pages asking for the same data with RSVPs to Trudeau events this week in Belleville, Ont., and London, Ont.

The whistle-stop tour intended to connect the prime minister with “grassroots Canadians” will also take him to B.C., Alberta, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

“The Prime Minister wants to hear from you about how you are feeling as we enter the new year,” the party website says.

The tour was seen as an effort to counter media reports of Trudeau meeting with wealthy party donors and his decision to fly to the Bahamas for a vacation on the private island owned by the Aga Khan, a Trudeau family friend and the billionaire leader of the world’s Ismaili Muslims.

Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the Liberal Party of Canada responded to requests for comment.