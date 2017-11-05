

CTVNews.ca Staff





Queen Elizabeth II, Liberal Party fundraiser Stephen R. Bronfman and several of Donald Trump’s allies are said to be among 120 international figures and companies who have been using offshore tax havens to protect their wealth, an international team of journalists has learned.

The financial dealings are documented in the so-called “Paradise Papers,” a trove of 13.4 million documents originally leaked to the German paper Süddeutsche Zeitung from an offshore law firm called Appleby. The documents have been the subject of a massive investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) – the same group that dropped the Panama Papers bombshell in April of 2016.

The Paradise Papers include nearly 7 million financial documents and emails revealing the offshore interests and activities of “more than 120 politicians and world leaders, include Queen Elizabeth II,” according to the ICIJ. The group says details about the Queen indicate that her “private estate indirectly invested in a rent-to-own loan company accused of predatory tactics.”

Former prime ministers Jean Chretien, Paul Martin and Brian Mulroney are among the most high-profile Canadian figures named in the release.

Chretien is said to have received shares in a Madagascar-based oil and gas venture in July, 2007 in exchange for consulting work. The Appleby files contain no evidence that Chretien exercised the options.

Chretien said in an interview that he was not aware of the shares in Madagascar Oil Ltd.

Martin was named due to his former ownership stake in CSL Group Inc., an international shipping firm now run by his sons and said to be one of Appleby's “biggest clients,” according to a leaked document.

A spokesperson for Martin told the ICIJ that the former prime minister “has not been involved in CSL in over a quarter century and is not in a position to comment on its operations.”

Mulroney is listed in the Appleby files as a director of Said Holdings Ltd. between 2004 and 2009. The Bermuda-based company is controlled by Syrian-Saudi businessman Wafic Said, who is said to have had a key role in the multi-billion dollar al-Yamamah “oil-for-arms” deal between the U.K. and Saudi Arabia.

A response from Said confirmed Mulroney’s involvement in his family’s investment company, and referred to his “valuable contributions.”

The federal Liberal Party’s chief fundraiser, Stephen R. Bronfman, was also named. He is also the revenue chair on the Liberal Party's board of directors. The documents suggest Bronfman’s private investment company, Claridge, moved millions to offshore entities owned by his godfather, Leo Kolber, another former Liberal fundraiser. The ICIJ says Bronfman “may have avoided taxes in Canada, the United States and Israel, via a family trust, shell companies and accounting moves questioned by experts.”

A lawyer for the Bronfman and Kolber families told the ICIJ that “none of the transactions or entities at issues were effected or established to evade or even avoid taxation,” and that they “were always in full conformity with all applicable laws and requirements.”

Any “suggestion of false documentation, fraud, ‘disguised’ conduct, tax evasion or similar conduct is false, and a distortion of the facts,” he said.

A spokesman for Trudeau declined to comment to the ICIJ.

At least 13 allies of U.S. President Donald Trump are also included in the Paradise Papers, the ICIJ says. The ICIJ mentioned Trump’s commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, by name in their release on Sunday, saying that he holds “interests in a shipping company that makes millions from an energy firm whose owners include Russian President Vladimir Putin’s son-in-law and a sanctioned Russian tycoon.”

The financial documents go back up to 50 years. However, the Ross documents are quite recent, according to ICIJ journalist Will Fitzgibbon.

“There’s a real question here from the Paradise Papers as to how and why a key member of the U.S. administration is involved in a company doing deals with Russian entities that many experts say is extremely close to President Putin,” Fitzgibbon told CTV News Channel on Sunday afternoon. He added that Ross’ representatives say the deal with the Russian shipping firm was signed before Ross took a post in Trump’s cabinet.

Fitzgibbon says that while experts describe behaviour detailed in the Paradise Papers as “not quite kosher,” there is no “smoking gun” to indicate direct wrongdoing. Rather, most of the revelations show money moving in ways that “the taxman might not be able to follow,” and so those figures might face follow-up scrutiny from tax agencies in the future.

Further details about the figures implicated in the Paradise Papers are expected to come throughout the week.