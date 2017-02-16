Liberal MP Iqra Khalid reads threats she's received over Motion 103
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 4:25PM EST
Liberal MP Iqra Khalid is championing a motion calling on the House to condemn Islamophobia and systemic racism. The motion also calls on a House committee to look at better ways to eliminate "systemic racism and religious discrimination including Islamophobia, in Canada."
The motion builds on one passed with unanimous consent last October, which explicitly referenced Islamophobia. But this week, the Conservatives said they don't like the word because it isn't defined in Khalid's motion. Some Conservative MPs have also raised concerns about limits to free speech. Conservative MP David Anderson presented his own motion in response, which MPs debated Thursday.
During the debate, Khalid read some of the messages she has received over her motion. In places where the author used unparliamentary language, Khalid inserted the word "blank."
Warning: some language will be offensive to some readers.
- No need to debate her. Simply remind her that she is a merely woman and she needs to sit the blank down and shut the blank up. She has to comply according to Sharia.
- Kill her and be down with it. I agree, she is here to kill us. She is sick and she needs to be deported.
- Real Canadians will rise up and get rid of the nasty blank Muzzie stench in Ottawa. They should all go the blank back to your blank hole where you belong. We will burn down your mosques draper head Muslim.
- Why did Canadians let her in? Ship her back.
- Why don't you get out of my country? You're a disgusting piece of trash and you are definitely not wanted here by the majority of actual Canadians.
- Blank off Pakistani, Yalibani. You blank yourself and go back to your blank hole of a country where you blank come from ugly.
- If I want to call a Muslim piece of blank terorrist, I will. Go back to your blank hole country where you came from blank hole.
- So the little n-word blank is whining about go home you Muslim? You're not home. Blanking stupid sand.
- You're a cultural Marxist. Inclusivity blank trying to ruin Canada. Blank you gently with a chainsaw, you camel-humping terrorist incubator blank.
- Shoot this blank.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Denying abortion akin to violence, Monsef says of Planned Parenthood funding
- B.C. premier calls in Canada's ambassador, special envoy to map softwood strategy
- Canada to spend more on defence, Sajjan says, but non-committal on NATO
- MPs dig in heels on Islamophobia debate
- Trudeau government faces pressure to change name of Langevin Block, home to PMO