Liberal MP Iqra Khalid is championing a motion calling on the House to condemn Islamophobia and systemic racism. The motion also calls on a House committee to look at better ways to eliminate "systemic racism and religious discrimination including Islamophobia, in Canada."

The motion builds on one passed with unanimous consent last October, which explicitly referenced Islamophobia. But this week, the Conservatives said they don't like the word because it isn't defined in Khalid's motion. Some Conservative MPs have also raised concerns about limits to free speech. Conservative MP David Anderson presented his own motion in response, which MPs debated Thursday.

During the debate, Khalid read some of the messages she has received over her motion. In places where the author used unparliamentary language, Khalid inserted the word "blank."

Warning: some language will be offensive to some readers.