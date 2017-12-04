OTTAWA – Liberal MP Sherry Romanado has accused Conservative MP James Bezan of making "humiliating" comments to her that were unwanted and "sexual in nature."

In the House of Commons after question period Monday, Romanado, a Quebec MP, rose and said: "In May, the member from Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman publicly made inappropriate, humiliating, and unwanted comments to me that were sexual in nature. These comments have caused me great stress and have negatively affected my work environment."

The specifics of the accusation and the circumstances in which the comments were allegedly made are unclear.

Bezan, who represents the Manitoba riding, made an unprompted apology to Romanado earlier in the day.

In his apology in the House of Commons, he admitted to making an “inappropriate and insensitive comment” in Romanado’s presence.

"Earlier this year I made an inappropriate and insensitive comment in the presence of the member for Longeuil-Charles-LeMoyne. I have nothing but the greatest respect for this member, and for this institution, and I sincerely apologize," Bezan said

CTV News has reached out to Bezan for further comment, Romanado's office declined to comment further.