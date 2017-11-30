

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Liberal government is withdrawing its application for a judicial review after reaching an agreement with the parties in a case before the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal on health care services for First Nations children.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says changes have been made to address two aspects of a ruling the government wanted to address in Federal Court, although she did not immediately disclose details.

In June, the government announced it was going to court to seek "clarity" on two aspects of a compliance order issued last spring by the quasi-judicial human rights tribunal.

Ottawa took issue with the fact the tribunal wanted requests for health services for First Nations children processed in 12 to 48 hours.

Philpott says more than 24,000 services have been approved for First Nations children under Jordan's Principle -- a policy named after a First Nations boy who died while bureaucracies squabbled over financial jurisdiction -- including mental health supports and medical equipment.

She says the government is "fully committed" to implementing the policy and complying with orders put forward by the tribunal.