TORONTO -- What was supposed to be cakewalk to the federal Conservative leadership for Maxime Bernier has turned into a nail-biter as rivals Andrew Scheer and Erin O'Toole give him a run for his money.

Gone from the race after seven ballots were Deepak Obhrai, Andrew Saxton, Rick Peterson, Kevin O'Leary, Chris Alexander, Steven Blaney and Lisa Raitt.

Bernier was still in first place with 30.51 per cent of the points, followed by Scheer at 22.97 per cent, Erin O'Toole at 11.32 per cent and Brad Trost with 8.47 per cent.

Bernier is a longtime Quebec member of Parliament, but support in his home province wasn't a sure thing, given his profuse opposition to the supply management system that regulates some of the province's most lucrative agricultural industries.

After the first ballot, he had captured just 48 per cent of support from his own riding of Beauce, with rival Scheer nabbing a surprisingly high 47 per cent.

Poised to drop off in the next round of balloting was controversial MP Kellie Leitch, the former cabinet minister and orthopedic surgeon whose key campaign pledge to screen newcomers for Canadian values saw her dominate early media coverage of the race, only to fade from prominence as the vote grew nearer.

Pierre Lemieux, a former MP from Ontario who ran championing socially conservative policies, was also in trouble.

Obhrai was the first of 13 candidates to drop off the ballot as the party begins disclosing the results of voting, which began weeks ago by mail and culminated Friday with members voting in person at the Toronto Congress Centre and polling stations across the country.

O'Leary dropped out of the race abruptly last month but was too late to have his name removed from the ballot.

The lengthy ranked-ballot system and the size of the field means several rounds of balloting are expected to take place before a winner is finally crowned.

Officials say 132,000 ballots -- the party has some 259,000 eligible members -- had been received by the Friday deadline for mail-in ballots.

Candidates are scored not by votes, but by points: every riding in the country is allocated 100 points, and each candidate gets a number of points depending on their share of votes in that riding.

If no candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the vote on the first count, the last-place contender is eliminated and the second choices from that candidate's ballots are then counted until one emerges with a majority.

Mesh bags full of Conservative party balloons hung at the ready over the Toronto Congress Centre as hundreds of people packed the hall for the reveal of the winner.

Ahead of the announcement, the party's interim leader Rona Ambrose took to the stage for one final farewell -- and to send some words of advice to whomever replaces her.

Bedrock conservative values are more important than any policy proposals shared during the campaign, Ambrose said.

"When we rally around those values and speak with one voice there is no limit to what we can achieve together," she said.

The winner should also take heed of the advice former leader Stephen Harper gave caucus when she replaced him, she added.

"The measure of a good leader is also how they treat their opponents in defeat," she quoted Harper as saying.

"Never forget that."