

The Canadian Press





CHARLOTTETOWN -- The leader of the NDP in P.E.I. is reportedly stepping down after a recent byelection loss saw the party come fourth.

Mike Redmond has told media outlets on the Island that it is time for him to move on after serving as leader for five years.

The announcement comes after the Green party pulled off an upset win in a byelection last week, with the NDP placing fourth.

Hannah Bell won 35.3 per cent of the vote in the Charlottetown-Parkdale byelection, while Redmond captured 9.3 per cent.

He had said the party was dissatisfied with the result and that they would meet to re-examine his position.

Redmond was elected leader of the party in 2012.