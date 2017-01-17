Celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary will run for the leadership of the Conservative Party and plans to announce his candidacy Wednesday, CTV News has confirmed.

The campaign launch will come one day after the French-language leadership debate that 13 other leadership candidates are expected to participate in Tuesday evening in Moncton, N.B.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, whom some Conservatives have encouraged to run for the job, told CTV’s Power Play soon after the news broke that he wants to hear more about O’Leary’s policy proposals, including on climate change.

“I have heard notionally that, at least for a time, he was in favour of a carbon tax and we’ve got some real concerns around that,” said Wall, who was one of two premiers who refused to sign on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s climate change strategy last month.

Wall added that it’s important for the party leader to be “very fluent in French” and he’s not sure O’Leary is up to the challenge. O’Leary CTV Question Period host Evan Solomon last week that he’s taking lessons and will be “proficient” in French by 2019.

O’Leary joked that there are “three official languages” in Canada: English, French and “the language of jobs.” He said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will never speak the language of jobs.

O’Leary is currently facing scorn from fellow candidates and constitutional scholars after he told Solomon that he would consider reforming the Senate by selling seats to “accredited” people willing to pay “a hundred thousand or a couple hundred thousand each year.”

The Conservative Party holds 12 of Quebec’s 78 seats and many political pundits believe those seats would be at risk with a non-bilingual leader.

Four of the MPs from Quebec have endorsed Saskatchewan’s Andrew Scheer and two have endorsed fellow Quebec MP Maxime Bernier. Both men are bilingual.