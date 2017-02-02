Kellie Leitch's campaign manager Nick Kouvalis resigns
Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch speaks during the Conservative leadership debate in Saskatoon, Wednesday, November 9, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Liam Richards)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 7:21PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2017 7:28PM EST
WARNING: This story contains offensive language
The controversial campaign manager for Kellie Leitch has resigned, saying he had become “a distraction.”
In a statement posted to Facebook, Nick Kouvalis said that when “a member of a campaign team becomes the focus of media coverage, the time comes to resign.”
Kouvalis recently apologized for calling a political science professor a “cuck,” short for cuckold, an insult used by some Donald Trump supporters in the U.S. to attack supporters of Hillary Clinton.
He was also the subject of a recent Maclean’s Magazine profile that looked at his political tactics, and his work with Toronto Mayor John Tory in the city’s last municipal election.
