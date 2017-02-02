

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: This story contains offensive language

The controversial campaign manager for Kellie Leitch has resigned, saying he had become “a distraction.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, Nick Kouvalis said that when “a member of a campaign team becomes the focus of media coverage, the time comes to resign.”

Kouvalis recently apologized for calling a political science professor a “cuck,” short for cuckold, an insult used by some Donald Trump supporters in the U.S. to attack supporters of Hillary Clinton.

He was also the subject of a recent Maclean’s Magazine profile that looked at his political tactics, and his work with Toronto Mayor John Tory in the city’s last municipal election.