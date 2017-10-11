Kathleen Weil named Quebec Minister of Anglo affairs
Longtime cabinet minister Kathleen Weil will take on the new role.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 12:06PM EDT
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has appointed a minister responsible for Anglophone affairs in a move to improve relations with the province’s English-speaking community.
The appointment of an Anglo affairs minister is a first for the province, where tensions over dueling languages and cultures have simmered for decades. Longtime cabinet minister Kathleen Weil will take on the new role.
More to come…