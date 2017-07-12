

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Julie Payette is going from depths of outer space to the stately corridors of Rideau Hall.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the former astronaut will be Canada’s 29th governor general.

Born in Montreal, the 53-year-old Payette is best known for logging more than 600 hours in space over two NASA flights, STS-96 in 1999 on the Space Shuttle Discovery, and STS-127 in 2009 on the Space Shuttle Endeavour. She has operated the iconic Canadarm in space, and she was the first Canadian to board the International Space Station.

But Payette also neatly ticks two key boxes for the Trudeau Liberals: upholding the tradition of selecting a francophone governor-general when an anglophone leaves the job; and following through on the government’s push for more women in key leadership roles.

Payette was picked from among 5,330 applicants in 1992 to be one of four new astronauts with the Canadian Space Agency. She was the second Canadian woman to go into space, and retired from the Canada Space Agency in 2013.

Roberta Bondar, Canada's first female astronaut, said before Payette was selected that she would bring more than just a lengthy resume to the role.

“Let’s face it, Julie has represented our country in a stellar fashion, if I may use that star term, every time she was in space and in between,” Bondar told CTV News Channel. “She has a presence.”

Here are a few more key facts about Payette: