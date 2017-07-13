Julie Payette praised as PM prepares to name next Governor General
Canadian astronaut Julie Payette describes her mission to the International Space Station with a photograph in the background of the space shuttle with her in it during lift off on Friday August 28, 2009 in Longueuil, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 11:46AM EDT
OTTAWA - Former astronaut Julie Payette is receiving widespread praise ahead of the expected announcement she's Canada's next Governor General.
Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says Payette's experience will send an exciting message to other women about the opportunities that exist for them.
Robert-Falcon Ouellette, a member of the Liberal Indigenous caucus, says Payette is a wonderful, intelligent person who is well qualified to take on the position, noting she speaks both French and English.
Ouellette previously advocated for the prime minister to name an Indigenous person to the job, but now says it could have been very delicate for an Aboriginal person to take on the role.
Payette will become the 29th person to hold the position, and the fourth female to be the monarch's representative in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to officially announce her nomination early this afternoon.
