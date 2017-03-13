

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Long-time Canadian media executive John Cruickshank, the former publisher of the Toronto Star, has been named Canada's consul general to Chicago.

Global Affairs cited Cruickshank's stint from 2000 to 2007 with the Chicago Sun-Times as one reason for appointing him to the post.

In addition to holding senior positions at multiple Canadian media outlets, Cruickshank was based in the Windy City as publisher of the Sun-Times from 2003 to 2007 and vice-president of its editorial operations from 2000 to 2003.

He most recently served as the publisher of the Star, chairman of the Canadian Journalism Foundation and co-chair of Canadian Press Enterprises Inc., the parent company of The Canadian Press.

Cruickshank has also held senior editorial roles at the CBC, Vancouver Sun, Montreal Gazette and the Globe and Mail.

His role in Chicago will make him responsible much of the U.S. Midwest, including Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, northwest Indiana and Kansas City.

"Mr. Cruickshank personally exemplifies the many links between Canada and the United States, which includes his time in Chicago and his tenure as publisher of the Chicago Sun-Times," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

Freeland is also a former journalist who has held senior positions in the industry.

Cruickshank's appointment comes after a number of working reporters recently left journalism to take up jobs in service of the Liberal government.