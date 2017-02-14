Have you ever forgotten someone's name the moment after you were introduced?

U.S. Press Secretary Sean Spicer appears to have done just that, after getting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's name wrong at the daily White House press briefing on Tuesday.

"The president had an incredibly productive set of meetings and discussions with Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada," Spicer said at the beginning of the press briefing.

Spicer appeared to be reading from a prepared statement, before facing a barrage of questions over the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

While reporters grilled Spicer over Flynn's connections to Russia, Twitter users had a laugh at the possibility of another, "regular Joe" member of the Trudeau family.

Trudeau was in Washington on Monday for his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Last month, the White House spelled U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's name wrong, referring to her instead as Teresa May, a former adult film actress.