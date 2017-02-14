Have you ever forgotten someone's name the moment after you were introduced?

U.S. Press Secretary Sean Spicer appears to have done just that, after getting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's name wrong at the daily White House press briefing on Tuesday.

"The president had an incredibly productive set of meetings and discussions with Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada," Spicer said at the beginning of the press briefing.

Spicer appeared to be reading from a prepared statement, before facing a barrage of questions over the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

While reporters grilled Spicer over Flynn's connections to Russia, Twitter users had a laugh at the possibility of another, "regular Joe" member of the Trudeau family.

Joe Trudeau in the running for most Canadian sounding name of all time. — Domeward Bound (@domewardbound) February 14, 2017

.@JustinTrudeau Is Joe Trudeau your equally good looking and extremely single twin? If so, hook me up. — Pie From Apples (@lechatsavant) February 14, 2017

Joe Trudeau? Sean Spicer just can't get it right man — Asha Ali (@ashaalis) February 14, 2017

Joe Trudeau is Justin's older, more handsome twin brother. He's single too. Spicer can hook you up, just shoot him a text with ur info. — Molly Wilbanks (@mollsyanna) February 14, 2017

Joe Trudeau seems like a guy I'd like to have a pint with, maybe share some nachos. — Sabrina Furminger (@sabrinarmf) February 14, 2017

Trudeau was in Washington on Monday for his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Last month, the White House spelled U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's name wrong, referring to her instead as Teresa May, a former adult film actress.