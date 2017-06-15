

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- An Inuit women's organization is getting nearly $900,000 in federal funding for a three-year project designed to engage men and boys to help reduce violence against women and girls.

The project will be directed at the four regions of Inuit homeland, including the Northwest Territories, Labrador, Quebec and Nunavut.

The organization --Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada -- plans to partner with women's organizations, men's groups and frontline service providers to develop culturally appropriate ways to address the issue.

The organization also plans to talk to men's groups about how they can take a leadership role in preventing violence.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett says stopping the ongoing tragedy of violence against indigenous women and girls requires dealing head-on with root causes.

She says Inuit women in Canada identified the need to include men and boys in a successful strategy, adding the project is a step in the right direction.