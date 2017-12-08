

CTVNews.ca Staff





Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has come under fire for commenting on a woman’s wardrobe during a public speech.

“I want to thank Johanna for dressing up,” he said on Thursday before commencing his annual State of the Province address in front of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. “I want to thank her for those heels. I notice they are a foot high.”

Pallister was referring to Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce chair and award-winning architect Johanna Hurme.

“It is a humbling experience to come to you today,” Pallister continued, “not just in this condition, but having Johanna cut my meat for me meant a lot to me.”

Pallister’s comments led to swift condemnation from the province’s official opposition.

“It's disappointing to hear those comments from the premier,” NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine said in a statement released Thursday. “To imagine that he would make such a public statement on someone’s appearance and their body, and then follow it up by thanking her for cutting his meat for him is highly inappropriate. He should know better, and he should apologize to everyone."

Pallister released his own statement following the incident, saying that he has “the greatest regard and respect” for Hurme and that he “meant no offense of any kind.”

“Given my tall stature, I am particularly aware of my height and often make light hearted comments about being taller than the people around me,” Pallister said. “I made an awkward reference to Johanna’s high heels in that context. I can see how they could be easily misconstrued.”

With files from CTV Winnipeg