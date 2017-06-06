

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Liberal government is changing sexual assault law to make it clear that an unconscious person cannot consent to sexual activity, part of an effort to bring legislation up to speed with the courts -- and the times.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould also wants to expand rape shield provisions to include text messages and other communications of a sexual nature or for a sexual purpose, either from before or after the sexual activity in question.

The proposed changes would also make it clear that a complainant has the right to a lawyer during rape shield proceedings, which are designed to prevent keep a complainant's sexual history from being used against them.

It would also set up a regime to clarify whether an accused can introduce in court any private records of a complainant, such as diary entries or notes from therapy sessions.

The proposed changes would also remove unconstitutional or obsolete sections from the Criminal Code, including bans on challenging someone to a duel, pretending to practice witchcraft or publishing, selling or owning comic books about crime.

Among the other obsolete and redundant provisions to be repealed:

Advertising a reward for the return of stolen property "no questions asked"

Publishing blasphemous libel

Issuing trading stamps

A release from the Department of Justice says the bill, C-51, would also repeal offences that are "needlessly specific" and that are addressed through other Criminal Code provisions. Those include:

Impersonating someone during a university exam

Falsely representing goods as having been made by a person holding a royal warrant

The bill would also require the justice minister to explain publicly why any newly proposed laws -- including those outside her portfolio -- are compliant with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

With files from CTVNews.ca