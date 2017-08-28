

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is appointing at least one new member to the federal cabinet today.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston will preside over the afternoon ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Trudeau will be present for the swearing-in ceremony and will address the media afterwards.

A cabinet shuffle has been expected, following last week’s resignation of Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote.

Foote announced last week that she was resigning immediately from cabinet over family health reasons, leaving her position open.

The governor general’s announcement says the ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET, at Rideau Hall.

This is not the first time Trudeau has made adjustments to his cabinet since appointing the first gender-balanced roster of ministers on Nov. 4, 2015.

In January, Trudeau shuffled his ministers in response to the results of the U.S. election.

As part of that cabinet restructuring, Chrystia Freeland was given Foreign Affairs and responsibility to oversee the Canada-U.S. trade portfolio; Patty Hajdu was shuffled from Status of Women, to become Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour; and Maryam Monsef was shuffled from Democratic Institutions to become the new Status of Women Minister.

Three rookies were shuffled in to fill in the open positions François-Philippe Champagne became Trade Minister; Ahmed Hussen became Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship minister; and Karina Gould was appointed Democratic Institutions Minister.

The January shuffle saw veteran politicians Stéphane Dion and John McCallum shuffled out and given diplomatic appointments. MaryAnn Mihychuk was also removed from cabinet and later selected as chair of the House Indigenous and Northern Affairs Committee.

In August 2016, Trudeau appointed Bardish Chagger, who was already Minister of Small Business and Tourism, to also take on the Government House Leader post.

This change was made when Dominic LeBlanc became the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, taking over from Hunter Tootoo when he resigned from the Liberal caucus in May 2016.