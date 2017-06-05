

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says there will be "seamless collaboration" among security and intelligence agencies across the country in preparation for events around Canada Day.

Goodale says municipal and provincial police forces will be involved in security measures along with the RCMP, and that officials will do everything possible to keep Canadians safe.

He also says Canada will not be intimidated in wake of the deadly attack in London.

Seven people, including a Canadian woman, were killed in the weekend terror attack that also left several others injured.

Police say the attack began at about 10 p.m. local time Saturday, when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says Canada's capital will do everything it can to prevent an attack when it hosts the country's 150th birthday on July 1, but admits no amount of preparation can guarantee 100 per cent safety.