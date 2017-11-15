

CTVNews.ca Staff





Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that a Canadian woman has died in Cambodia.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has passed away,” a Global Affairs spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

Consular officials in Cambodia are providing consular assistance to the family and are in touch with local authorities, though Global Affairs wouldn’t provide any further information, citing the Privacy Act.

Media outlets in the U.K. are reporting that two young women, a British backpacker and her Canadian friend, were found dead in a Cambodian hostel.