Global Affairs bans use of life-size cardboard cut-outs of Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, chat with some of the citizens from Gander, N.L., at "Come From Away," in New York City on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 3:08PM EDT
OTTAWA - Justin Trudeau may still be a big draw on the international circuit, but his cardboard stand-ins have fallen flat.
Global Affairs has instructed diplomatic missions in the United States to stop using life-size cardboard cut-outs of the prime minister to promote Canada.
The order follows the revelation last week that prime ministerial replicas turned up at an event last June organized by the Canadian consulate in Atlanta and earlier this month at a Canadian music festival in Austin, Tex.
The Canadian embassy in Washington also rush-ordered a cut-out of its own for use at Canada Day celebrations last year, at a cost of $147.79, including $72.80 for next-day delivery.
The embassy has not explained whether the cardboard Trudeau was ever actually used.
Regardless, it will now have to go into storage.
