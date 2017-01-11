Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen's Canadian journey started from the most humble place possible when he arrived, by himself, as a 16-year-old refugee.

The Somali-Canadian, first elected in 2015, is now in charge of the same program under which he came to Canada from Mogadishu in 1993. Since then, he pumped gas to put himself through York University, according to a 2015 Toronto Star profile, worked at the Ontario Legislature, and did his law degree at the University of Ottawa.

"I'm extremely proud of our country's history as a place of asylum, a place that opens its doors and hearts to new immigrants and refugees, and I am especially proud today to be the minister in charge of that file," Hussen told reporters on Parliament Hill Tuesday.

All MPs and cabinet ministers enter public life informed by their experiences, he said.

"I'm no different in that sense. I'll bring my experience as an immigrant to Canada, but also as an immigration lawyer, someone who worked many, many years before running for office as a community activist, a community organizer and a community advocate. So I will bring those experiences to the table as I take on this new challenge in my life."

Hussen co-founded the Regent Park Community Council in 2002, helping to secure $500 million to revitalize the area and add additional subsidized housing units to the plan. Regent Park is a neighbourhood in downtown Toronto that started as Canada's first public housing project in the late 1940s and is now a community with a broader mix of incomes. Hussen said the community includes people of 65 different ethnic origins.

He went on to be the president of the Canadian Somali Congress, which advocated on issues of importance to Canadians of Somali heritage, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

Former immigration minister Jason Kenney, now running for the Alberta PC leadership, praised Hussen on Twitter.

"Congratulations to my friend @AhmedHussenLib on being named minister of immigration," Kenney wrote on social media Tuesday.

"Ahmed is a thoughtful, intelligent [and] dignified leader."

Hussen, who is fluent in English, Somali and Swahili, dismissed the idea that his story has some broader significance.

"I've always prided myself as a Canadian. I’m also proud of my heritage, but I think the two can work together. I think Canada is one of the few countries that that can actually happen so I’m especially proud to be given this role."