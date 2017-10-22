

Former interim Liberal leader Bob Rae has been appointed Canada's special envoy to Myanmar, as Rohingya Muslims continue to flee violence in the country, CTV News has learned.

The Myanmar military has been accused of burning down the homes of the minority Rohingya, forcing more than 600,000 of them to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh. The United Nations has called the violence ethnic cleansing.

The Canadian government has been under growing pressure to respond to the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has written to Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto leader of Myanmar and an honorary Canadian citizen, telling her she must publicly condemn the atrocities.

Trudeau has also called on the Myanmar security forces to end the violence against Rohingya Muslims and publicly welcome the return of all Rohingya refugees.

