Former Victoria mayor and current Oak Bay resident Peter Pollen holds a photo he showed to his council to prevent Victoria’s skyline from becoming like that of Vancouver in April 2011. ( Sharon Tiffin/Victoria News)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 2:36PM EST
VICTORIA -- Former Victoria mayor Peter Pollen has died at the age of 89.
Pollen's wife, MaryAnn, says her husband's health had been declining for several months and he died peacefully at home on Tuesday.
After two years on council, Pollen was elected Victoria's mayor in 1971 and was re-elected in 1973.
He took an eight-year break before being elected for another two terms between 1981 and 1985.
Prior to his death, Pollen listed construction of the Inner Harbour's lower causeway and protection of the character of the city's old town as some of his greatest achievements while in office.
He's survived by his wife, three daughters, a son, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
