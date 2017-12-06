OTTAWA – Federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Dominic LeBlanc has been diagnosed with leukemia.

LeBlanc said in a statement, that during his last annual physical exam his doctor detected an anomaly in his white blood cell count, and after a series of tests, was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in April 2017.

He will begin treatment of the common type of adult leukemia next week, through to spring 2018, his hematologist-oncologist Dr. Nicholas Finn said in the statement.

“Due to the stage of the condition, the Minister has the flexibility to schedule treatments in a way that will have minimal impact on his work,” the doctor said.

LeBlanc said he knows many Canadians “face health challenges much more difficult than this,” and pledges to not let it impact his ability to do his job.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he was thinking of him, and that he has his “full support.” The two are long-time friends.