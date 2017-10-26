Finance minister pledges to donate money earned from Morneau Shepell shares
Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks with the media after touring a daycare centre for young mothers Wednesday October 25, 2017 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 2:57PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his shares in the family business.
Morneau tells the House of Commons he will donate the difference in the value of his Morneau Shepell shares between the date they were sold and the date he was elected in 2015.
Morneau made the announcement as he continued to face Opposition questions about how he handled his personal finances after becoming minister.
He says he informed the federal ethics watchdog of the decision in a meeting with her this morning.
Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson said little as she left their meeting and walked to her office across the street from the finance building.
But Morneau told the Commons he gave Dawson assurances that he will sell all of his shares in Morneau Shepell -- worth at least $21 million -- and put his other assets in a blind trust.
Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre responded by asking Morneau to put the funds towards paying down the government's multibillion-dollar deficit.