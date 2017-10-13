OTTAWA – The Liberal caucus is holding a “special” meeting on Parliament Hill Monday morning featuring Finance Minister Bill Morneau, sources confirm to CTV News.

“Attendance is mandatory and the meeting will feature a briefing by Minister Morneau,” the notice from Liberal caucus chair Francis Scarpaleggia reads.

Liberal MPs have been told to be back in Ottawa in time for an 8 a.m. meeting in the room where they hold the regular Wednesday caucus meetings.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be there.