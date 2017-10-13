Finance Minister Bill Morneau briefing Liberal caucus at special meeting Monday
Morneau talks to reporters after Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday, October 3, 2017. (Fred Chartrand / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 9:53AM EDT
OTTAWA – The Liberal caucus is holding a “special” meeting on Parliament Hill Monday morning featuring Finance Minister Bill Morneau, sources confirm to CTV News.
“Attendance is mandatory and the meeting will feature a briefing by Minister Morneau,” the notice from Liberal caucus chair Francis Scarpaleggia reads.
Liberal MPs have been told to be back in Ottawa in time for an 8 a.m. meeting in the room where they hold the regular Wednesday caucus meetings.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be there.