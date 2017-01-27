Feds working to end cash-for access fundraisers: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the public at a town hall at the University of Winnipeg in Winnipeg, Thursday, January 26, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 8:46AM EST
OTTAWA -- The federal government says it is working to end the controversial practice of secret cash-for-access fundraisers.
A source says the Liberals will work with other parties to create legislation to address the issue, which has dogged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government since October.
Cash-for-access fundraisers see donors pay as much as $1,500 to rub shoulders with Trudeau or one of his cabinet ministers away from the public spotlight.
Critics say the practice undermines government transparency and accountability.
The fundraisers also appeared to contradict Trudeau's own guidelines for ethical government conduct, which stipulate that "there should be no preferential access or appearance of preferential access" in exchange for political donations
Trudeau had previously defended the practice, arguing that federal political financing rules, including disclosure requirements and strict caps on donations, prevent any appearance of conflict of interest.
