OTTAWA -- The federal government plans to close three loopholes that let high-income earners pay the lower corporate tax rate instead of personal income taxes.

Scroll down or click here to vote in our poll of the day

The new measures will tackle income sprinkling, where a business owner splits her income among family members by paying them salaries; and methods of converting income into dividends and capital gains.

The government is proposing solutions for income sprinkling and capital gains loopholes, and setting out a proposal on passive investment but is seeking input from Canadians on it.

Income sprinkling will now be subject to a reasonableness test, where the incomes paid will be evaluated against what a third-party would be paid or whether the income matches the contribution. The Department of Finance estimates 50,000 Canadian families won't meet that reasonableness test. It also says the federal government could save $250 million a year by closing that loophole.

Passive investment refers to income derived from portfolio investments, as opposed to active income earned from running a business.

The measures are intended to deal with the difference created by having a much lower business tax rate than personal income tax rate, which has provided incentives for Canadians to convert their income to pay less in taxes.

Capital gains refer to money earned from the sale of shares or property over and above the purchase price.

The number of Canadian-controlled corporation has more than doubled, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said at a press conference in Ottawa Tuesday morning.

"Some people may be paying less than their fair share for the services Canadians rely on," Morneau said.

The changes aren't about businesses and their taxes, he added.

"It's about people using their corporate structure to shield their income."