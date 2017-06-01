Feds not interested in Quebec's plan to reopen the Constitution: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament in Ottawa, May 8, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 10:43AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Justin Trudeau is throwing cold water on the Quebec government's plan to reopen the constitutional debate.
The prime minister is responding to a Canadian Press report that Quebec is embarking on a broad national discussion in the coming months in the hopes of having the province's distinct character officially recognized.
Premier Philippe Couillard is to announce his plan later today, but Trudeau -- arriving on Parliament Hill for a cabinet meeting in Ottawa -- is already dismissing it as a non-starter.
He says he has no plans to reopen the Constitution.
The Canadian Press obtained a copy of Couillard's thinking on Quebec's place within Canada, a 200-page founding document entitled, "Quebecers: Our Way of Being Canadians."
The document states the famous "five conditions" for approval first set out by former Quebec premier Robert Bourassa in 1986: recognition of Quebec as a distinct society, limits on federal spending power, guaranteed Quebec representation on the Supreme Court, a constitutional veto right and increased control over immigration.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Couillard urges feds to consult Quebec's plan to eventually reopen the Constitution
- Feds not interested in Quebec's plan to reopen the Constitution: Trudeau
- Multibillion-dollar warship replacement plan 2.4 times over budget: PBO
- Baloney Meter: Do young workers suffer first from increased payroll taxes?
- Ottawa’s $1B lumber lifeline risks escalating U.S. trade tensions: C.D. Howe Institute